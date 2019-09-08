All apartments in Heath
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:30 AM

2 Lakeway Drive

2 Lakeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2 Lakeway Drive, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
TOTALLY updated with new energy efficient windows and doors, new gas water heater & HVAC. Recent interior and exterior paint, granite counters in kitchen and baths, tubs and showers. Laminate flooring located on the first floor living, dining, hall and two bedrooms. Carpet in 2nd floor master bedroom and stairs. Stainless steel appliances, disposal, light fixtures, ceiling fans, faucets, 2 inch blinds, interior doors and knobs. This duplex shows great. Second floor master has a walk out to a deck with spectacular views of the lake. Everything on this property is done. Your tenant won't be disappointed! Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis. No cats. Dogs must be crated when no one is home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
2 Lakeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 2 Lakeway Drive have?
Some of 2 Lakeway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 Lakeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Lakeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2 Lakeway Drive offers parking.
Does 2 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Lakeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
No, 2 Lakeway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Lakeway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Lakeway Drive has units with air conditioning.

