1717 Morrish Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool tennis court

High-end luxury vinyl flooring water resistant in Kitchen & baths. Plush carpet in bedrooms. Fresh 2 tone custom paint inside and out. New ac unit, 37 foundation steel peered installed, transferable warranty. New Roof July 2018. Home Backs up to the exclusive Bison Meadows, homes range from 4 mil to 8 mil. Access to the famous Buffalo Creek Golf course, pools, tennis courts. All parties to verify schools, HOA, low fees, verify measurements sizes & survey that showed the property to be a bit larger than the current fence. All parties must verify measurements, lot size, schools, etc.