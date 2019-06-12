All apartments in Heath
Find more places like 1717 Morrish Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heath, TX
/
1717 Morrish Lane
Last updated June 12 2019 at 1:58 AM

1717 Morrish Lane

1717 Morrish Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1717 Morrish Lane, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
High-end luxury vinyl flooring water resistant in Kitchen & baths. Plush carpet in bedrooms. Fresh 2 tone custom paint inside and out. New ac unit, 37 foundation steel peered installed, transferable warranty. New Roof July 2018. Home Backs up to the exclusive Bison Meadows, homes range from 4 mil to 8 mil. Access to the famous Buffalo Creek Golf course, pools, tennis courts. All parties to verify schools, HOA, low fees, verify measurements sizes & survey that showed the property to be a bit larger than the current fence. All parties must verify measurements, lot size, schools, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Morrish Lane have any available units?
1717 Morrish Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 1717 Morrish Lane have?
Some of 1717 Morrish Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Morrish Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Morrish Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Morrish Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Morrish Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 1717 Morrish Lane offer parking?
No, 1717 Morrish Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Morrish Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Morrish Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Morrish Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Morrish Lane has a pool.
Does 1717 Morrish Lane have accessible units?
No, 1717 Morrish Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Morrish Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Morrish Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Morrish Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 Morrish Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXForney, TXFate, TXSachse, TXTerrell, TX
Royse City, TXWylie, TXBalch Springs, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXGreenville, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXThe Colony, TXEnnis, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District