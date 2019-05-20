All apartments in Heath
1 Pintail Point
Last updated May 20 2019 at 5:58 AM

1 Pintail Point

1 Pintail Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1 Pintail Point, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LEASE INCLUDES pool service-maintenance, landscaping-mowing, and security system monitoring. Corner lot with multiple outdoor spaces in desirable Shepherds Glen neighborhood. In-ground pool features a spa and waterfall. Interior features include hardwoods, plantation shutters, two large living areas including media wiring, large kitchen with island, breakfast bar, formal dining, stone fireplace, balcony with views of the lake off of the master suite, and three car garage with side entry. Study is separate from main living areas for ample privacy and efficiency. Perfect home office or could be utilized as 5th BR. The home is located in Rockwall ISD and heavily sought after Amy Parks Heath Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Pintail Point have any available units?
1 Pintail Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 1 Pintail Point have?
Some of 1 Pintail Point's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Pintail Point currently offering any rent specials?
1 Pintail Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Pintail Point pet-friendly?
No, 1 Pintail Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 1 Pintail Point offer parking?
Yes, 1 Pintail Point offers parking.
Does 1 Pintail Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Pintail Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Pintail Point have a pool?
Yes, 1 Pintail Point has a pool.
Does 1 Pintail Point have accessible units?
No, 1 Pintail Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Pintail Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Pintail Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Pintail Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Pintail Point does not have units with air conditioning.

