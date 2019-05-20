1 Pintail Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

LEASE INCLUDES pool service-maintenance, landscaping-mowing, and security system monitoring. Corner lot with multiple outdoor spaces in desirable Shepherds Glen neighborhood. In-ground pool features a spa and waterfall. Interior features include hardwoods, plantation shutters, two large living areas including media wiring, large kitchen with island, breakfast bar, formal dining, stone fireplace, balcony with views of the lake off of the master suite, and three car garage with side entry. Study is separate from main living areas for ample privacy and efficiency. Perfect home office or could be utilized as 5th BR. The home is located in Rockwall ISD and heavily sought after Amy Parks Heath Elementary!