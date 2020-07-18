All apartments in Hays County
Hays County, TX
251 Wolfberry PATH
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

251 Wolfberry PATH

251 Wolfberry Path · No Longer Available
Location

251 Wolfberry Path, Hays County, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
One story home with red brick and native limestone located in a small subdivision close to shopping and restaurants. This lovely home has a master suite located away from the secondary bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island and plenty of counter space. Covered patio and a large backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Wolfberry PATH have any available units?
251 Wolfberry PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hays County, TX.
What amenities does 251 Wolfberry PATH have?
Some of 251 Wolfberry PATH's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Wolfberry PATH currently offering any rent specials?
251 Wolfberry PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Wolfberry PATH pet-friendly?
No, 251 Wolfberry PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hays County.
Does 251 Wolfberry PATH offer parking?
Yes, 251 Wolfberry PATH offers parking.
Does 251 Wolfberry PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Wolfberry PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Wolfberry PATH have a pool?
No, 251 Wolfberry PATH does not have a pool.
Does 251 Wolfberry PATH have accessible units?
Yes, 251 Wolfberry PATH has accessible units.
Does 251 Wolfberry PATH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Wolfberry PATH has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Wolfberry PATH have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Wolfberry PATH does not have units with air conditioning.
