One story home with red brick and native limestone located in a small subdivision close to shopping and restaurants. This lovely home has a master suite located away from the secondary bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island and plenty of counter space. Covered patio and a large backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 251 Wolfberry PATH have any available units?
251 Wolfberry PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hays County, TX.
What amenities does 251 Wolfberry PATH have?
Some of 251 Wolfberry PATH's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Wolfberry PATH currently offering any rent specials?
251 Wolfberry PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.