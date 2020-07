Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Country living close to the city amenities. Unique property with a little more land than the typical rental. Front of driveway entry has a cattle gate. Beautiful mature trees and fenced in back yard. Enjoy the views from two different patios. Living room/dinning combo features its own side patio. Master bedroom retreat has a separate vanity. New floors and paint. Large open kitchen.