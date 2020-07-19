All apartments in Hays County
215 Joanne Loop
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

215 Joanne Loop

215 Joanne Loop · No Longer Available
Location

215 Joanne Loop, Hays County, TX 78610

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! New Construction Duplex 3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Buda, Texas! - Gorgeous New Construction Duplex. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car front entry garage with private fenced backyard. Spacious family and dining area, 11-foot ceilings in living room, 10-foot ceilings in master bedroom, polished stained concrete flooring, granite counter-tops, stainless kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, 42" upper kitchen cabinets, with tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, separate pantry. Rear covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Year Built 2019. Quick access to 1-35, close to schools, shopping and restaurants. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4828554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Joanne Loop have any available units?
215 Joanne Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hays County, TX.
What amenities does 215 Joanne Loop have?
Some of 215 Joanne Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Joanne Loop currently offering any rent specials?
215 Joanne Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Joanne Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Joanne Loop is pet friendly.
Does 215 Joanne Loop offer parking?
Yes, 215 Joanne Loop offers parking.
Does 215 Joanne Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Joanne Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Joanne Loop have a pool?
No, 215 Joanne Loop does not have a pool.
Does 215 Joanne Loop have accessible units?
No, 215 Joanne Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Joanne Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Joanne Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Joanne Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Joanne Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
