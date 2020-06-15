9414 Taftsberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready for immediate move in. Lovely corner lot home on a cul-de-sac! Home is located in Cypress-Fairbanks school district and trails/dog park are all walking distance! Open concept living area with fire place, great for entertaining family and friends. Spacious kitchen equipped with granite countertops and a breakfast area overlooking the living room. Master bath offers his and her sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. You will definitely enjoy the fully fenced, large backyard and the outdoor covered patio. Give us a call or email today to schedule your showing today!