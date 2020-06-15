All apartments in Harris County
9414 Taftsberry Drive
9414 Taftsberry Drive

9414 Taftsberry Drive · No Longer Available
9414 Taftsberry Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for immediate move in. Lovely corner lot home on a cul-de-sac! Home is located in Cypress-Fairbanks school district and trails/dog park are all walking distance! Open concept living area with fire place, great for entertaining family and friends. Spacious kitchen equipped with granite countertops and a breakfast area overlooking the living room. Master bath offers his and her sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. You will definitely enjoy the fully fenced, large backyard and the outdoor covered patio. Give us a call or email today to schedule your showing today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 9414 Taftsberry Drive have any available units?
9414 Taftsberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9414 Taftsberry Drive have?
Some of 9414 Taftsberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9414 Taftsberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9414 Taftsberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 Taftsberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9414 Taftsberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9414 Taftsberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9414 Taftsberry Drive offers parking.
Does 9414 Taftsberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9414 Taftsberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 Taftsberry Drive have a pool?
No, 9414 Taftsberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9414 Taftsberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 9414 Taftsberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 Taftsberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9414 Taftsberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9414 Taftsberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9414 Taftsberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
