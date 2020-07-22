8327 East Copper Lakes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly

This flawless beauty will be available at the end of January - and boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! Elegant wood flooring and tile grace the 1st floor and bathrooms, secondary bedrooms and the family room on the 2nd floor have clean, carpeted flooring. Open living area with a tall ceiling & gas fireplace, chef-inspired kitchen with granite counter top and butler's pantry. The master bedroom is on the first floor and features large windows emitting natural sunlight. Elegant touches in entire home, beautiful relaxing pool with outdoor kitchen and a covered patio! Community features a swimming pool and playground. Close to 290/Beltway and 99, surrounded by shopping centers. Zoned to excellent Cypress-Fairbanks ISD * Pets case by Case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income.