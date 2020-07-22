All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8327 East Copper Lakes Drive

8327 East Copper Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8327 East Copper Lakes Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
This flawless beauty will be available at the end of January - and boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! Elegant wood flooring and tile grace the 1st floor and bathrooms, secondary bedrooms and the family room on the 2nd floor have clean, carpeted flooring. Open living area with a tall ceiling & gas fireplace, chef-inspired kitchen with granite counter top and butler's pantry. The master bedroom is on the first floor and features large windows emitting natural sunlight. Elegant touches in entire home, beautiful relaxing pool with outdoor kitchen and a covered patio! Community features a swimming pool and playground. Close to 290/Beltway and 99, surrounded by shopping centers. Zoned to excellent Cypress-Fairbanks ISD * Pets case by Case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive have any available units?
8327 East Copper Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive have?
Some of 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8327 East Copper Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8327 East Copper Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
