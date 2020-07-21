All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

7910 Waxleaf Dr

7910 Waxleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7910 Waxleaf Drive, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three-bedroom single-family home available now!

Features:

- 3 bed / 2 bath
- Attached garage
- Washer and dryer hookups

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5593377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 Waxleaf Dr have any available units?
7910 Waxleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 7910 Waxleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Waxleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Waxleaf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7910 Waxleaf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7910 Waxleaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7910 Waxleaf Dr offers parking.
Does 7910 Waxleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 Waxleaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Waxleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 7910 Waxleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7910 Waxleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 7910 Waxleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Waxleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 Waxleaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 Waxleaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7910 Waxleaf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
