7910 Waxleaf Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three-bedroom single-family home available now!



Features:



- 3 bed / 2 bath

- Attached garage

- Washer and dryer hookups



Rental Terms:



$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5593377)