Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and spacious 2 story house in a quiet neighborhood with beautiful lake. Made in 2014, gas stove, new appliances. Has a detached 2-car garage accessible on the street behind. Easy access to Hwy. 6, very close to Chinatown, and HEB. The 2nd story patio overlooks the tranquil walking trail, and the master bedroom is downstairs with bay window. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!