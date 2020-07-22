3131 Rosemary Lane

Amenities

This inviting three bedroom, two bathroom, two-car garage home is tucked away in an established neighborhood near UT Tyler! This is a brick home that features carpet and tile flooring throughout and offers a spacious living room and dining room. The bright kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and comes equipped with a cook top, wall oven and refrigerator. This home offers many conveniences, including a laundry room, equipped with washer/dryer connections, central heat and air and a chain link fence.



The school district is: Tyler ISD



The schools are: Clarkston Elementary, Moore Middle, Robert E. Lee HS



There is approximately 1,611 square feet of living space.



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. If you need help using the Rently lock-box, watch this quick video for a step by step tutorial!



If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.



If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening copy and paste this link https://www.petscreening.com/referral/FSiGsBFgcr3S into a separate web browser page. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.



Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,285, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



