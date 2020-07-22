All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3131 Rosemary Lane

3131 Rosemary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Rosemary Lane, Harris County, TX 77093

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This inviting three bedroom, two bathroom, two-car garage home is tucked away in an established neighborhood near UT Tyler! This is a brick home that features carpet and tile flooring throughout and offers a spacious living room and dining room. The bright kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and comes equipped with a cook top, wall oven and refrigerator. This home offers many conveniences, including a laundry room, equipped with washer/dryer connections, central heat and air and a chain link fence.

The school district is: Tyler ISD

The schools are: Clarkston Elementary, Moore Middle, Robert E. Lee HS

There is approximately 1,611 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. If you need help using the Rently lock-box, watch this quick video for a step by step tutorial!

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.

If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening copy and paste this link https://www.petscreening.com/referral/FSiGsBFgcr3S into a separate web browser page. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,285, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Rosemary Lane have any available units?
3131 Rosemary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3131 Rosemary Lane have?
Some of 3131 Rosemary Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Rosemary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Rosemary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Rosemary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 Rosemary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3131 Rosemary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3131 Rosemary Lane offers parking.
Does 3131 Rosemary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Rosemary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Rosemary Lane have a pool?
No, 3131 Rosemary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3131 Rosemary Lane have accessible units?
No, 3131 Rosemary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Rosemary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 Rosemary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3131 Rosemary Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3131 Rosemary Lane has units with air conditioning.
