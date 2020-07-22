All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:51 PM

24726 Colonial Elm Dr.

24726 Colonial Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24726 Colonial Elm Drive, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Stone Crest of Katy. Home features beautiful granite in the kitchen and has all large bedrooms upstairs and down. Home comes with all appliances and is ready to move in.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5142883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. have any available units?
24726 Colonial Elm Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
24726 Colonial Elm Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. offers parking.
Does 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. have a pool?
No, 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. have accessible units?
No, 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24726 Colonial Elm Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
