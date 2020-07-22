All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 2414 West Werrington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
2414 West Werrington Way
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:07 PM

2414 West Werrington Way

2414 West Werrington Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2414 West Werrington Way, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 West Werrington Way have any available units?
2414 West Werrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2414 West Werrington Way have?
Some of 2414 West Werrington Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 West Werrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
2414 West Werrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 West Werrington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 West Werrington Way is pet friendly.
Does 2414 West Werrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 2414 West Werrington Way offers parking.
Does 2414 West Werrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 West Werrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 West Werrington Way have a pool?
No, 2414 West Werrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 2414 West Werrington Way have accessible units?
No, 2414 West Werrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 West Werrington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 West Werrington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 West Werrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 West Werrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr
Humble, TX 77346
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Milano
2500 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd
Houston, TX 77375
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine