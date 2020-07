Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Updated three bedroom, two full bathrooms and two car garage. Corner lot across the street from tennis courts, playground area and swimming pool. Updates include granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms. New air condition unit, new heating unit and new roof. Also, new carpet throughout.