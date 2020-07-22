All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21906 Finch Landing Ln

21906 Finch Landing Ln · No Longer Available
Location

21906 Finch Landing Ln, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21906 Finch Landing Ln have any available units?
21906 Finch Landing Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21906 Finch Landing Ln have?
Some of 21906 Finch Landing Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21906 Finch Landing Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21906 Finch Landing Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21906 Finch Landing Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21906 Finch Landing Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21906 Finch Landing Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21906 Finch Landing Ln offers parking.
Does 21906 Finch Landing Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21906 Finch Landing Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21906 Finch Landing Ln have a pool?
No, 21906 Finch Landing Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21906 Finch Landing Ln have accessible units?
No, 21906 Finch Landing Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21906 Finch Landing Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21906 Finch Landing Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 21906 Finch Landing Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 21906 Finch Landing Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
