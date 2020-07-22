21531 PERRINGTON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

GREAT LOCATION, GREAT SCHOOLS! This well-maintained one-story family home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the family-friendly Oak Park Trails community. Abundant space with both formals (use one for a Play Room or Study if you like) and a large Family Room which opens to an ISLAND KITCHEN. The open Kitchen has 42-inch cherry cabinets, abundant cabinet space and gas cooking. The spacious Master Bedroom features a large walk-in closet and bath with his-and-her lavatories, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceiling fans-light fixtures all rooms. Appliances included. AHS home warranty provided, tenant pays service fee. Zoned to excellent schools: Exley/McMeans/Taylor! School bus stops nearby. Walking distance to the park, tennis courts and swimming pool...it's all here! Ideal for family, corporate or executive leasing! AVAILABLE MAY 1. CALL TODAY for more information.