Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21531 PERRINGTON COURT
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

21531 PERRINGTON COURT

21531 Perrington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21531 Perrington Court, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION, GREAT SCHOOLS! This well-maintained one-story family home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the family-friendly Oak Park Trails community. Abundant space with both formals (use one for a Play Room or Study if you like) and a large Family Room which opens to an ISLAND KITCHEN. The open Kitchen has 42-inch cherry cabinets, abundant cabinet space and gas cooking. The spacious Master Bedroom features a large walk-in closet and bath with his-and-her lavatories, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceiling fans-light fixtures all rooms. Appliances included. AHS home warranty provided, tenant pays service fee. Zoned to excellent schools: Exley/McMeans/Taylor! School bus stops nearby. Walking distance to the park, tennis courts and swimming pool...it's all here! Ideal for family, corporate or executive leasing! AVAILABLE MAY 1. CALL TODAY for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21531 PERRINGTON COURT have any available units?
21531 PERRINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21531 PERRINGTON COURT have?
Some of 21531 PERRINGTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21531 PERRINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21531 PERRINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21531 PERRINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21531 PERRINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21531 PERRINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 21531 PERRINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 21531 PERRINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21531 PERRINGTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21531 PERRINGTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 21531 PERRINGTON COURT has a pool.
Does 21531 PERRINGTON COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 21531 PERRINGTON COURT has accessible units.
Does 21531 PERRINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21531 PERRINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21531 PERRINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21531 PERRINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
