Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center pool bbq/grill tennis court parking

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Raintree Apartments a comfortable, carefree living experience located in Baytown. Come home to a quiet and relaxed setting located just minutes from shopping and entertainment. You'll find that our six spacious floor plans offer you the features you deserve in a home. Right outside your door, you'll have access to our pools BBQ grills, picnic areas, and more. Enjoy your living experience with a caring, professional staff here to serve you. Located just minutes from I-10, we invite you to come by and make Raintree your home.