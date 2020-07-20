All apartments in Harris County
21115 Cimarron Pkwy.
21115 Cimarron Pkwy.

21115 Cimarron Parkway · No Longer Available
21115 Cimarron Parkway, Harris County, TX 77450
Memorial Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
- Never flooded beautiful 4 br. 2-1/2 bath home, with spacious den, living room, dining room, kitchen and very large bedrooms. Recently remodeled and landscaped. Located in an outstanding school district, convenient to fantastic shopping. All new appliances, flooring and carpet. New Refrigerator, washer and Dryer are included.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4763027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21115 Cimarron Pkwy. have any available units?
What amenities does 21115 Cimarron Pkwy. have?
Is 21115 Cimarron Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
Is 21115 Cimarron Pkwy. pet-friendly?
Does 21115 Cimarron Pkwy. offer parking?
Does 21115 Cimarron Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
Does 21115 Cimarron Pkwy. have a pool?
Does 21115 Cimarron Pkwy. have accessible units?
Does 21115 Cimarron Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
Does 21115 Cimarron Pkwy. have units with air conditioning?
