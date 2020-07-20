21115 Cimarron Pkwy.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Never flooded beautiful 4 br. 2-1/2 bath home, with spacious den, living room, dining room, kitchen and very large bedrooms. Recently remodeled and landscaped. Located in an outstanding school district, convenient to fantastic shopping. All new appliances, flooring and carpet. New Refrigerator, washer and Dryer are included.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



