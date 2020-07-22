20630 Ricewood Village Trail

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel game room media room microwave

Wonderful home in a great location with quick access to Grand Parkway. Enjoy a tranquil backyard with no immediate rear neighbors! This beautiful home features an amazing light and bright open concept floorplan with a great kitchen that opens up to the family room and features stainless steel appliances, abundant counter/cabinet space, and an included refrigerator. The spacious family room has lots of natural light & offers views of the backyard. Enjoy a wonderful formal dining room which is great for celebrations! The spacious master suite is conveniently located downstairs and features a wonderful master bath with dual sinks, tub plus separate shower. The beautiful staircase leads you up to a very spacious upstairs game room, media room, plus an extra room that serves great as an upstairs office or flexible space. Enjoy three great size secondary bedrooms upstairs plus an upstairs guest bath with dual sinks. You will love this home!