20630 Ricewood Village Trail
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:01 PM

20630 Ricewood Village Trail

20630 Ricewood Village Trail · No Longer Available
Location

20630 Ricewood Village Trail, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Wonderful home in a great location with quick access to Grand Parkway. Enjoy a tranquil backyard with no immediate rear neighbors! This beautiful home features an amazing light and bright open concept floorplan with a great kitchen that opens up to the family room and features stainless steel appliances, abundant counter/cabinet space, and an included refrigerator. The spacious family room has lots of natural light & offers views of the backyard. Enjoy a wonderful formal dining room which is great for celebrations! The spacious master suite is conveniently located downstairs and features a wonderful master bath with dual sinks, tub plus separate shower. The beautiful staircase leads you up to a very spacious upstairs game room, media room, plus an extra room that serves great as an upstairs office or flexible space. Enjoy three great size secondary bedrooms upstairs plus an upstairs guest bath with dual sinks. You will love this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20630 Ricewood Village Trail have any available units?
20630 Ricewood Village Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20630 Ricewood Village Trail have?
Some of 20630 Ricewood Village Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20630 Ricewood Village Trail currently offering any rent specials?
20630 Ricewood Village Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20630 Ricewood Village Trail pet-friendly?
No, 20630 Ricewood Village Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20630 Ricewood Village Trail offer parking?
Yes, 20630 Ricewood Village Trail offers parking.
Does 20630 Ricewood Village Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20630 Ricewood Village Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20630 Ricewood Village Trail have a pool?
No, 20630 Ricewood Village Trail does not have a pool.
Does 20630 Ricewood Village Trail have accessible units?
No, 20630 Ricewood Village Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 20630 Ricewood Village Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20630 Ricewood Village Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 20630 Ricewood Village Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 20630 Ricewood Village Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
