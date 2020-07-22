All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:49 AM

20627 Spring Bluff Lane

20627 Spring Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20627 Spring Bluff Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
garage
Location, Location, Location!!! Five minutes to I-45, 10 minutes to ExxonMobil campus, and easy access to dining, shopping and much more. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath in quiet Spring Landing. Granite counter tops and scratch resistant laminate flooring throughout the house with ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. No carpeting! Breakfast bar great for entertaining. Neighborhood playground just steps away from your front door. Great backyard the kids will love. Desirable Klein Collins schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20627 Spring Bluff Lane have any available units?
20627 Spring Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20627 Spring Bluff Lane have?
Some of 20627 Spring Bluff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20627 Spring Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20627 Spring Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20627 Spring Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20627 Spring Bluff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20627 Spring Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20627 Spring Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 20627 Spring Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20627 Spring Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20627 Spring Bluff Lane have a pool?
No, 20627 Spring Bluff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20627 Spring Bluff Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 20627 Spring Bluff Lane has accessible units.
Does 20627 Spring Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20627 Spring Bluff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20627 Spring Bluff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20627 Spring Bluff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
