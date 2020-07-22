20627 Spring Bluff Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking playground garage

Location, Location, Location!!! Five minutes to I-45, 10 minutes to ExxonMobil campus, and easy access to dining, shopping and much more. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath in quiet Spring Landing. Granite counter tops and scratch resistant laminate flooring throughout the house with ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. No carpeting! Breakfast bar great for entertaining. Neighborhood playground just steps away from your front door. Great backyard the kids will love. Desirable Klein Collins schools.