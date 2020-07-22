All apartments in Harris County
20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:53 PM

20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive

20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home in the family-friendly community of Mason Creek Park is a must-see! The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property boasts plantation shutters, living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace with brick hearth, and a dry bar, elegant formal dining room for entertaining, study with French doors and custom millwork, and a game room. Upgrades include re-piping the house as well as recently installed A/C coil for the upstairs unit. Bring out your inner chef in the kitchen featuring an oversized island, stainless steel island range hood, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. Enjoy quiet evenings in the private master suite with dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Guests will be in awe of the backyard, complete with a patio, sparkling pool, and storage shed. Ideal for commuters with easy access to I-10, SH-99, and the Energy Corridor. Just a short drive from LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch and Katy Mills Mall. Students attend the renowned Katy ISD. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive have any available units?
20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive have?
Some of 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive offers parking.
Does 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive has a pool.
Does 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive have accessible units?
No, 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive has units with air conditioning.
