20210 Hampshire Rocks Drive

This beautiful home in the family-friendly community of Mason Creek Park is a must-see! The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property boasts plantation shutters, living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace with brick hearth, and a dry bar, elegant formal dining room for entertaining, study with French doors and custom millwork, and a game room. Upgrades include re-piping the house as well as recently installed A/C coil for the upstairs unit. Bring out your inner chef in the kitchen featuring an oversized island, stainless steel island range hood, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. Enjoy quiet evenings in the private master suite with dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Guests will be in awe of the backyard, complete with a patio, sparkling pool, and storage shed. Ideal for commuters with easy access to I-10, SH-99, and the Energy Corridor. Just a short drive from LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch and Katy Mills Mall. Students attend the renowned Katy ISD. Call today!