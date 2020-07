2015 WINDING HOLLOW DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION!!! - MMACULATE HOME FULL OF UPGRADES! FEATURES 2 MASTER BEDROOMS; ONE UP & ONE DOWN. LUXOURIOUS MASTER BATHS TO DIE FOR WITH UPDATED FIXTURES AND RECENTLY INSTALLED FLOORING. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM STONE BACK SLPASH, AND PLENTY OF CABINET/COUNTER SPACE. DISHWASHER, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE AND FRIDGE RECENTLY INSTALLED. LIVING AREA LAMINATE FLOORING & COZY FIREPLACE. HUGE GAMEROOM. TEXAS SIZED BACK YARD WITH RECENTLY INSTALLED PATIO AREA. EVERYTHING YOU CAN ASK FOR AND MORE! DON'T WAIT.



