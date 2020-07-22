All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

19531 Shady Bank Drive

19531 Shady Bank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19531 Shady Bank Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/990931?source=marketing

Price: $1370
Security Deposit: $1170
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1,328
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Don't miss your chance to make this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home! This beautiful home can be found in the nice Three Lakes East neighborhood & is conveniently located close to 249 in a well established property in Tomball. Play area less than 5 minutes away. Bay window that allows lots of natural lighting. Spacious bathrooms, & roomy bedrooms. Submit your application now! This property won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19531 Shady Bank Drive have any available units?
19531 Shady Bank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 19531 Shady Bank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19531 Shady Bank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19531 Shady Bank Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19531 Shady Bank Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19531 Shady Bank Drive offer parking?
No, 19531 Shady Bank Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19531 Shady Bank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19531 Shady Bank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19531 Shady Bank Drive have a pool?
No, 19531 Shady Bank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19531 Shady Bank Drive have accessible units?
No, 19531 Shady Bank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19531 Shady Bank Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19531 Shady Bank Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19531 Shady Bank Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19531 Shady Bank Drive has units with air conditioning.
