18910 E Josey Overlook Drive

A real show-stopper! Mediterranean style, Perry home in the gated section of Bridgeland with countless upgrades. Gorgeous soaring ceilings and hardwood floors throughout downstairs. French doors lead to study with built-ins and crown molding, the formal dining has crown and wainscoting. You will love the open family room with a huge wall of windows and tons of natural light and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace! The farmhouse style kitchen features granite, stainless appliances, tumbled marble backsplash, and pull out drawers in cabinets. Relax in the large master suite with bay windows and tray ceiling. Master bath has an awesome walk-in shower with seat, dual granite vanities, garden tub and two closets. A secondary suite is downstairs. Upstairs features a large game room with built-ins. The spacious secondary bedrooms have great closets. Front windows have plantation shutters, and roller shades are on back. There's a convenient mud area with cabinets. Covered patio and huge yard!