Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:37 AM

18910 E Josey Overlook Drive

18910 East Josey Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18910 East Josey Overlook Drive, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
A real show-stopper! Mediterranean style, Perry home in the gated section of Bridgeland with countless upgrades. Gorgeous soaring ceilings and hardwood floors throughout downstairs. French doors lead to study with built-ins and crown molding, the formal dining has crown and wainscoting. You will love the open family room with a huge wall of windows and tons of natural light and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace! The farmhouse style kitchen features granite, stainless appliances, tumbled marble backsplash, and pull out drawers in cabinets. Relax in the large master suite with bay windows and tray ceiling. Master bath has an awesome walk-in shower with seat, dual granite vanities, garden tub and two closets. A secondary suite is downstairs. Upstairs features a large game room with built-ins. The spacious secondary bedrooms have great closets. Front windows have plantation shutters, and roller shades are on back. There's a convenient mud area with cabinets. Covered patio and huge yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive have any available units?
18910 E Josey Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive have?
Some of 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18910 E Josey Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18910 E Josey Overlook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
