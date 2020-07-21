17803 Olde Oaks Estate Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

This is a beautiful brand new construction home in Towne Lake. This home is one story with four bedrooms and 3 baths. The kitchen is fantastic and includes granite countertops, stove/range, disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. You will love the master bath, double sinks, and separate tub and shower. Huge walk-in closet. Stay cool with ceiling fans in the living room and master bedroom. Two car garage and a nice covered back patio. Lawn mowing included! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.