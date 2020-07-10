16318 Emberwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1b5426053 ---- WELL MAINTAINED 1 STORY ? UPDATES GALORE! Incredible Kitchen: STAINLESS Appliances, which includes the refrigerator GRANITE Countertop Lots of cabinets for storage! Washer and dryer INCLUDED! NEW wood plank flooring! Ceiling fans! 2? Blinds throughout! ENORMOUS Family Room w/gas log fireplace! Formal dining area w/built in cabinet that can be used for storage or sentimental items! Master suite w/His and Hers closets Recently installed shower! Energy efficient home, with double insulated windows! Huge front and backyard! GREAT LOCATION in the Vintage area! Close to State Hwy. 249 and TX-99! Great schools, KLIEN ISD! This must see SELF SHOWING PROPERTY does NOT require agent appointment. Schedule your Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/896579?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (#896579). Call our Leasing Agent for more information on this home.