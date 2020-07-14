All apartments in Webster
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

Barringer Square

623 Barringer Ln · (281) 377-6443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX 77598
Clear Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 627A · Avail. Aug 5

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 623D · Avail. Aug 1

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 560 · Avail. Jul 23

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 660 · Avail. Sep 15

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 521B · Avail. Jul 17

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barringer Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
alarm system
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** What can we possibly say about Barringer Square, which offers the best apartments in Webster, Texas? Should we start with our close proximity to many shops, restaurants, schools, and entertainment opportunities? Well, it all begins with your spacious floor plan - with standard or upgraded options available. Choose from a one or two-bedroom apartment, and customize your home to include anything from elegant vaulted ceilings to large walk-in closets. Allow our community to serve as your extended floor plan with our three shimmering swimming pools, newly installed playground, private pet area featuring pet waste stations, and lush landscaping that exudes the ambiance of a residential park. With excellent professional management, stylish floor plans, and unparalleled amenities, Barringer ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restriction apply. Max weight 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Reserved Parking available.
Storage Details: Boat/ RV Storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barringer Square have any available units?
Barringer Square has 15 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does Barringer Square have?
Some of Barringer Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barringer Square currently offering any rent specials?
Barringer Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barringer Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Barringer Square is pet friendly.
Does Barringer Square offer parking?
Yes, Barringer Square offers parking.
Does Barringer Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barringer Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barringer Square have a pool?
Yes, Barringer Square has a pool.
Does Barringer Square have accessible units?
No, Barringer Square does not have accessible units.
Does Barringer Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barringer Square has units with dishwashers.
