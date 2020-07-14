Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access parking alarm system courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking online portal

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** What can we possibly say about Barringer Square, which offers the best apartments in Webster, Texas? Should we start with our close proximity to many shops, restaurants, schools, and entertainment opportunities? Well, it all begins with your spacious floor plan - with standard or upgraded options available. Choose from a one or two-bedroom apartment, and customize your home to include anything from elegant vaulted ceilings to large walk-in closets. Allow our community to serve as your extended floor plan with our three shimmering swimming pools, newly installed playground, private pet area featuring pet waste stations, and lush landscaping that exudes the ambiance of a residential park. With excellent professional management, stylish floor plans, and unparalleled amenities, Barringer ...