14915 Oak Bluff Court

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly concierge

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

***$200 Move in Special***



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1675

Security Deposit: $1475

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2696

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer connections.



Extras: Fabulous and spacious 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the beautiful Hunterwood Forest community. Open entrance, and plenty of sunlight throughout the house. The super spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling has french doors to the backyard on the side of the lovely fireplace perfect for cold days. Its spacious kitchen features a lovely breakfast bar and more than enough cabinets. There's also a cute door to the backyard. 4 roomy bedrooms with carpet floors. Large balcony on the upper story. Master bath has vanities for Him and Her ... Don't miss your chance, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.