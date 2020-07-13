All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:10 PM

14915 Oak Bluff Court

14915 Oak Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Location

14915 Oak Bluff Court, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1214997?source=marketing

***$200 Move in Special***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1675
Security Deposit: $1475
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2696
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer connections.

Extras: Fabulous and spacious 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the beautiful Hunterwood Forest community. Open entrance, and plenty of sunlight throughout the house. The super spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling has french doors to the backyard on the side of the lovely fireplace perfect for cold days. Its spacious kitchen features a lovely breakfast bar and more than enough cabinets. There's also a cute door to the backyard. 4 roomy bedrooms with carpet floors. Large balcony on the upper story. Master bath has vanities for Him and Her ... Don't miss your chance, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14915 Oak Bluff Court have any available units?
14915 Oak Bluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14915 Oak Bluff Court have?
Some of 14915 Oak Bluff Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14915 Oak Bluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
14915 Oak Bluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14915 Oak Bluff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14915 Oak Bluff Court is pet friendly.
Does 14915 Oak Bluff Court offer parking?
No, 14915 Oak Bluff Court does not offer parking.
Does 14915 Oak Bluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14915 Oak Bluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14915 Oak Bluff Court have a pool?
No, 14915 Oak Bluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 14915 Oak Bluff Court have accessible units?
No, 14915 Oak Bluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14915 Oak Bluff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14915 Oak Bluff Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14915 Oak Bluff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14915 Oak Bluff Court does not have units with air conditioning.
