14915 Oak Bluff Court

Price: $1675
Security Deposit: $1475
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2696
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer connections.
Extras: Fabulous and spacious 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the beautiful Hunterwood Forest community. Open entrance, and plenty of sunlight throughout the house. The super spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling has french doors to the backyard on the side of the lovely fireplace perfect for cold days. Its spacious kitchen features a lovely breakfast bar and more than enough cabinets. There's also a cute door to the backyard. 4 roomy bedrooms with carpet floors. Large balcony on the upper story. Master bath has vanities for Him and Her ... Don't miss your chance, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
