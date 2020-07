Amenities

carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities

Precious 3 bedroom 2 bath one story in coveted Cypress Mill Park and zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Beautiful vaulted ceilings and open concept kitchen/den layout. Move in ready and available for immediate occupancy. Newer carpet, newer paint and a brand new fridge is on order and included! This one is super cute and will be gone FAST. Pictures coming soon!