Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range walk in closets Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

14238 Montaigne Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1495

Security Deposit: $1295

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,757

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range Garbage Disposal Dishwasher



Extras: Come take a look at this beautiful property and don't miss the chance to call it home! It is located in the well established Bonaire community. This gorgeous one story has a broad living room featuring a cozy woodburning fireplace. Its spacious kitchen has more than enough cabinets and it comes with stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. 3 roomy beds with cute tile floors, walk-in closets, and more storage space. 2 baths with granite countertops. It also has a quite large fenced backyard and a 2 car attached garage with double doors. No pets allowed. Don't wait it won't last long. APPLY TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



