14238 Montaigne Dr
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:28 AM

14238 Montaigne Dr

14238 Monteigne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14238 Monteigne Drive, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
14238 Montaigne Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263009?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,757
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range Garbage Disposal Dishwasher

Extras: Come take a look at this beautiful property and don't miss the chance to call it home! It is located in the well established Bonaire community. This gorgeous one story has a broad living room featuring a cozy woodburning fireplace. Its spacious kitchen has more than enough cabinets and it comes with stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. 3 roomy beds with cute tile floors, walk-in closets, and more storage space. 2 baths with granite countertops. It also has a quite large fenced backyard and a 2 car attached garage with double doors. No pets allowed. Don't wait it won't last long. APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5496568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

