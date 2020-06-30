Amenities
14238 Montaigne Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263009?source=marketing
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,757
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range Garbage Disposal Dishwasher
Extras: Come take a look at this beautiful property and don't miss the chance to call it home! It is located in the well established Bonaire community. This gorgeous one story has a broad living room featuring a cozy woodburning fireplace. Its spacious kitchen has more than enough cabinets and it comes with stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. 3 roomy beds with cute tile floors, walk-in closets, and more storage space. 2 baths with granite countertops. It also has a quite large fenced backyard and a 2 car attached garage with double doors. No pets allowed. Don't wait it won't last long. APPLY TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5496568)