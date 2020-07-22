12647 Hickory Bend Drive

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage concierge

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage online portal

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1339644?source=marketing



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1295

Security Deposit: $1095

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,286

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher and Microwave



Extras: Check out this lovely one story hen and don't miss out on making it your home! The open floor plan will delight you. This house has a cute, open kitchen with more than enough cabinets and granite countertops. Stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal are included. There is also the breakfast nook surrounded by windows and sliding doors that open to the large, fenced backyard. Extense living room with high ceilings. 3 roomy bedrooms with nice natural illumination and a full bath. One-car attached garage and more! APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.