12647 Hickory Bend Drive

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,286
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher and Microwave
Extras: Check out this lovely one story hen and don't miss out on making it your home! The open floor plan will delight you. This house has a cute, open kitchen with more than enough cabinets and granite countertops. Stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal are included. There is also the breakfast nook surrounded by windows and sliding doors that open to the large, fenced backyard. Extense living room with high ceilings. 3 roomy bedrooms with nice natural illumination and a full bath. One-car attached garage and more! APPLY NOW!
