Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:51 PM

12647 Hickory Bend Drive

12647 Hickory Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12647 Hickory Bend Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,286
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher and Microwave

Extras: Check out this lovely one story hen and don't miss out on making it your home! The open floor plan will delight you. This house has a cute, open kitchen with more than enough cabinets and granite countertops. Stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal are included. There is also the breakfast nook surrounded by windows and sliding doors that open to the large, fenced backyard. Extense living room with high ceilings. 3 roomy bedrooms with nice natural illumination and a full bath. One-car attached garage and more! APPLY NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

