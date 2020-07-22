10802 Twilight Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegance and style blend perfectly in this spacious one-story Perry Home. The extended entry, highlighted by an 11-foot coffered ceiling, opens to the formal dining room. A library with French doors is also set at the entry. Two walls of windows bathe the open family room in natural light. Wood-burning fireplace option included. The master bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped backyard. Covered patio



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



