1030 Apache Falls Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1030 Apache Falls Drive

1030 Apache Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Apache Falls Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beauty has all the feel of todays's open and bright floor plans.Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, built in bookcase, 2 HUGE pantries, lots of storage space and a wall of windows to view the backyard!! HURRY!! WON'T LAST LONG!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Apache Falls Drive have any available units?
1030 Apache Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1030 Apache Falls Drive have?
Some of 1030 Apache Falls Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Apache Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Apache Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Apache Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Apache Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1030 Apache Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Apache Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 1030 Apache Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Apache Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Apache Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 1030 Apache Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Apache Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 1030 Apache Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Apache Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Apache Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Apache Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Apache Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
