131 Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX with parking

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
9 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$605
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 HIGHLAND OAKS
307 Highland Oaks Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2602 sqft
307 HIGHLAND OAKS Available 08/17/20 Harker Heights Home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths! - SPACIOUS HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT. FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM IN ONE. KITCHEN OVER LOOKS SUNKEN DEN WHICH HAS A BEAUTIFUL FULL WALL FIREPLACE.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1204 Tanglewood
1204 Tanglewood Ct, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1826 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
2208 Delaware Drive
2208 Delaware, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
2688 sqft
Amazing four bedroom Harker Heights home! Beauty, space and lots of amenities is what you'll find in this charming home. The nice and spacious livingroom has a lovely wood burning fireplace. There is an additional living area and two dining areas.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
2200 Heights Drive
2200 Heights Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1560 sqft
2200 Heights Drive Available 08/10/20 2200 Heights Drive Harker Heights, TX 76548 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
B Available 07/15/20 *Currently in full remodel, available 15 July* 3 bed 2 bath house with large office (bigger than bedroom).

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skipcha South
707 Bullwhip Circle
707 Bullwhip Cir, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1873 sqft
Desirable Home in Harker Heights! - Property features 3 Bedrooms, 2.25 Bathrooms, an office and a 2 Car Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1519 Pima Trail
1519 Pima Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1320 sqft
1519 Pima Trail Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Aztec Trace Schools: Nolanville Elementary School Nolan Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
206 Shawnee Trail
206 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1385 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range. Pets must be approved by owner. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1897 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
226 Lottie Ln
226 Lottie Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2469 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.25 bath with office featuring 2 dining areas beautifully designed into a 2469 square feet dream home. From the moment you walk through the tiled entry you feel right at home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
103 Quapaw Dr
103 Quapaw Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
2060 sqft
103 Quapaw Dr Available 08/10/20 GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! - As you enter this beautiful home you will find that the foyer opens to the formal dining room with chair railing and shadow box molding.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
243 Scarlet Ln
243 Scarlet Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!! Beautiful house in Harker Heights, TX 76548. This 2,364 square foot house has three bedroom and a bonus room. This property was built in 2006.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
408 Tomahawk Dr
408 Tomahawk Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1994 sqft
408 Tomahawk Dr Available 07/14/20 Skipcha Mountain Two Story - Look no further! This three bedroom two story home in Harker Heights’ Skipcha Mountain Estates has it all.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
122 Shawnee
122 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1877 sqft
122 Shawnee Available 09/07/20 **Approximate Availability Date: September 07, 2020** - Subdivision: Skipcha Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Union Grove Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3810 Oakridge Boulevard
3810 Oakridge Blvd, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1883 sqft
Amazing four bedroom gem! This lovely home has a spacious livingroom with a nice wood burning fireplace. The open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. The bedrooms are well sized.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
120 Shawnee Trail
120 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2609 sqft
Amazing three bedroom home in Harker Heights! For starters, this beauty has lots of space for you to roam around in. The livingroom is lovely and has a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with an island and appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
2043 Rain Dance Loop
2043 Rain Dance Loop, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3039 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with an open floor plan. This home is ready for move in

1 of 24

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Skipcha South
712 Bighorn Drive
712 Bighorn Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1943 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a 2 car garage. Corner lot fully fenced with a RV Pad in the backyard pre-wired for 220. This home features a fireplace, granite counter tops, Washer and Dryer connections, an electric range and a dishwasher.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
2014 Rain Dance Loop
2014 Rain Dance Loop, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2192 sqft
2014 Rain Dance Loop Available 04/10/20 2014 Rain Dance Loop Harker Heights Texas - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1707 Aztec Trace -A
1707 Aztec Trce, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN HARKER HEIGHTS !!!! - This amazing duplex is awaiting for a new tenant. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, carpet in the bedrooms only.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
109 Windridge
109 Wind Ridge Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1853 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Quiet hilltop home in Harker Heights. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 dinings, 1 living home is ready for your family.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Skipcha South
509 Cattail Cir
509 Cattail Cir, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 509 Cattail Cir in Harker Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2604 White Moon Dr
2604 White Moon Dr, Harker Heights, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3544 sqft
Large home in Skipcha Mt. Estates. Pull up to the lush landscaped yard and admire the well kept yard. There is plenty of room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 3500 square feet of living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Harker Heights, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harker Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

