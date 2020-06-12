1707 Aztec Trace -A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN HARKER HEIGHTS !!!! - This amazing duplex is awaiting for a new tenant. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, carpet in the bedrooms only. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage beauty boasts fully privacy fenced backyard, sprinkler system, comfortable floorplan and much much more. To view this property please take a 360 Virtual Tour by copying and pasting the link into your browser



Take a 360 Virtual Tour! ! ! . . . Just paste the link into your browsers.

https://www.vieweet.com/iframe/SAVYLRH



https://360.ht/iframe/SAVYLRH



