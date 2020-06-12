All apartments in Harker Heights
Harker Heights, TX
1707 Aztec Trace -A
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:08 AM

1707 Aztec Trace -A

1707 Aztec Trce · (254) 616-1850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1707 Aztec Trce, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1707 Aztec Trace -A · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN HARKER HEIGHTS !!!! - This amazing duplex is awaiting for a new tenant. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, carpet in the bedrooms only. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage beauty boasts fully privacy fenced backyard, sprinkler system, comfortable floorplan and much much more. To view this property please take a 360 Virtual Tour by copying and pasting the link into your browser

Take a 360 Virtual Tour! ! ! . . . Just paste the link into your browsers.
https://www.vieweet.com/iframe/SAVYLRH

https://360.ht/iframe/SAVYLRH

(RLNE1839035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Aztec Trace -A have any available units?
1707 Aztec Trace -A has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1707 Aztec Trace -A currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Aztec Trace -A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Aztec Trace -A pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Aztec Trace -A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harker Heights.
Does 1707 Aztec Trace -A offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Aztec Trace -A does offer parking.
Does 1707 Aztec Trace -A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Aztec Trace -A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Aztec Trace -A have a pool?
No, 1707 Aztec Trace -A does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Aztec Trace -A have accessible units?
No, 1707 Aztec Trace -A does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Aztec Trace -A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Aztec Trace -A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Aztec Trace -A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Aztec Trace -A does not have units with air conditioning.
