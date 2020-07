Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments online portal

Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living. You'll love our apartment homes, floor plans and amenities! We are also conveniently located just six miles from downtown Fort Worth, in addition to being close to North Richland Hills Hospital, Northeast Mall, Tarrant County Community College, and we are within walking distance to many other shopping centers and restaurants. Additionally, Desert Sands is served by the prestigious Birdville Independent School District. Welcome to your new home!