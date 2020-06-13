/
accessible apartments
73 Accessible Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Haltom City
Summerfields
18 Units Available
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,347
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Scenic Bluff
37 Units Available
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$995
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
48 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
3 Units Available
Northwood
4301 Weber St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$758
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore Northwood Apartments today and find your next place to call home. We offer a gated, pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX.
42 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,200
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1245 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
87 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
33 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Harmony Hills
37 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Alliance Gateway
38 Units Available
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1423 sqft
Situated in Alliance Town Center for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature kitchens with pantries and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site strength and cardio center, coffee bar and swimming pool.
Fairway Bend
49 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,178
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
21 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Jennings South
11 Units Available
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,109
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
13 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,129
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
141 Units Available
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1617 sqft
At Rocklyn Apartments, you’ll discover new downtown Fort Worth apartments that combine exceptional amenities with chic, urban interior design, all in a coveted location that grants you breathtaking views of the downtown area and the Trinity River.
Woodhaven
11 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1012 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with stylish designs, spacious floor plans and modern fixtures. Quiet community features a business center, fitness center, clubhouse and other social areas.
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Northbrook
27 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
26 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
31 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,135
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
34 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,323
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
