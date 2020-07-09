5713 Highland Ave

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home For Lease in Haltom City - Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home For Lease in Haltom City. 1402 sq ft. Decent size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The Kitchen comes with Gas Range, Microwave and Dishwasher. Large living room. Rooms are specious. Covered carport. Large backyard. Fresh Paint and New carpet.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity - visit www.PowerToChoose.org.



WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Haltom City.



GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.



PARKING:



Covered carport.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4345437)