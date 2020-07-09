All apartments in Haltom City
5713 Highland Ave

5713 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5713 Highland Avenue, Haltom City, TX 76117
Golden Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home For Lease in Haltom City - Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home For Lease in Haltom City. 1402 sq ft. Decent size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The Kitchen comes with Gas Range, Microwave and Dishwasher. Large living room. Rooms are specious. Covered carport. Large backyard. Fresh Paint and New carpet.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity - visit www.PowerToChoose.org.

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Haltom City.

GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.

PARKING:

Covered carport.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4345437)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 Highland Ave have any available units?
5713 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5713 Highland Ave have?
Some of 5713 Highland Ave's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5713 Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5713 Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5713 Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 5713 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 5713 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5713 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 5713 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5713 Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5713 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

