Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home located just walking distance to parks, dining and shopping just received awesome new updates! Newly paved driveway, updated ceiling fans in each bedroom, gorgeous vinyl wood flooring and a large backyard with patio, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers a ton of cabinet space, black appliances, pantry and clean white cabinetry. Fresh paint throughout, walk-in closets, 2 car garage and nice sized bedrooms. Come view this move-in ready home, now!