Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom home just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Large master. Big fenced backyard. Could use one side of the house as mother-in-law suite with a separate entrance and separate living area and kitchenette. Great value for the space! Pets subject to landlord approval. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.