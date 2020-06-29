5201 Sabelle Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117 Browning Heights
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 1 and a half home located on a LARGE lot with plenty of trees in a quiet well established neighborhood. Easy access to 377 and 820. Just a short drive to downtown Fort Worth. You don't want to pass this one up! Home will be ready first week of March.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5201 Sabelle Lane have any available units?
5201 Sabelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 5201 Sabelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Sabelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.