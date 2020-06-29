All apartments in Haltom City
5201 Sabelle Lane

5201 Sabelle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Sabelle Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 1 and a half home located on a LARGE lot with plenty of trees in a quiet well established neighborhood. Easy access to 377 and 820. Just a short drive to downtown Fort Worth. You don't want to pass this one up! Home will be ready first week of March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Sabelle Lane have any available units?
5201 Sabelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 5201 Sabelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Sabelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Sabelle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Sabelle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5201 Sabelle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Sabelle Lane offers parking.
Does 5201 Sabelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Sabelle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Sabelle Lane have a pool?
No, 5201 Sabelle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Sabelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 5201 Sabelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Sabelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 Sabelle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5201 Sabelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5201 Sabelle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

