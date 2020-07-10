5124 Nadine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom house is comfy & cozy. It is conveniently located just off Hwy. 377. It has new windows, storm doors, microwave, ceiling fans, updated HVAC, and garage door. The backyard is spacious w a storage shed, and access from yard to the one car garage.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1955



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,325.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.