Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:09 PM

5124 Nadine Drive

Location

5124 Nadine Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom house is comfy & cozy. It is conveniently located just off Hwy. 377. It has new windows, storm doors, microwave, ceiling fans, updated HVAC, and garage door. The backyard is spacious w a storage shed, and access from yard to the one car garage.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1955

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,325.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Nadine Drive have any available units?
5124 Nadine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5124 Nadine Drive have?
Some of 5124 Nadine Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Nadine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Nadine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Nadine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Nadine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Nadine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Nadine Drive offers parking.
Does 5124 Nadine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Nadine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Nadine Drive have a pool?
No, 5124 Nadine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Nadine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5124 Nadine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Nadine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Nadine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5124 Nadine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5124 Nadine Drive has units with air conditioning.

