Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
4504 Estes Park Rd
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:43 AM

4504 Estes Park Rd

4504 Estes Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Estes Park Road, Haltom City, TX 76137

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4504 Estes Park Rd Available 07/13/19 Haltom City Texas Homes For Rent "Birdville ISD" - Don't miss out on this cozy three bedroom, two bath home with wood burning fireplace. Stainless steel appliances, tile and wood flooring throughout. Covered Patio perfect for entertaining! Birdville ISD

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4964423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Estes Park Rd have any available units?
4504 Estes Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4504 Estes Park Rd have?
Some of 4504 Estes Park Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Estes Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Estes Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Estes Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Estes Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 4504 Estes Park Rd offer parking?
No, 4504 Estes Park Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4504 Estes Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Estes Park Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Estes Park Rd have a pool?
No, 4504 Estes Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Estes Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 4504 Estes Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Estes Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Estes Park Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 Estes Park Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4504 Estes Park Rd has units with air conditioning.

