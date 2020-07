Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED! 3 Bed 1.5 Bath property in Haltom City. Interior features New Paint, new laminate flooring through out. Updated Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Subway tile backsplash, stainless steal microwave and Gas Oven. Fridge Included! Washer included, NO Dryer included. Willing to remove washer if needed. Spacious bedrooms and closets. Large back yard with storage unit. 2 Car Garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping!