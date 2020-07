Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FURNISHED. BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED DOLLHOUSE! EXTRA LARGE TWO BEDROOM WITH TWO FULL BATHS! TWO CAR DETACHED GARAGE! NEW CARPET, PAINT, AND VINYL! NEW FIXTURES! NEW ROOF! LARGE LIVING WITH FIREPLACE! PRETTY, OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE! NEW STAINLESS DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE! GARDEN WINDOW! PICTURE FRAME MOLDING! LARGE MASTER WITH SECOND BATH AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET! HOUSE HAS WONDERFUL LAYOUT! NICE COVERED PORCH OFF KITCHEN