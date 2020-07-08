3223 Meadow Oaks Drive

Amenities
FANTASTIC Family Home For Lease with HUGE YARD and newly RENOVATED! Located conveniently in the heart of residential Haltom City in a great neighbor within Birdville ISD! Also immediately adjacent to a beautiful prayer garden maintained by a local church and adding to this home's privacy and appeal! Bring your family, bring your dogs, bring your chickens, this home has a wonderful place for them all! New Kitchen, New Floors, New Central AC units, New fixtures throughout, and this amazing home for lease come with a riding lawnmower to maintain your HYUUUGE private back yard! Contact agent for a showing TODAY, homes like this go QUICK!