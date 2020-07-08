All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
3223 Meadow Oaks Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:46 AM

3223 Meadow Oaks Drive

3223 Meadow Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3223 Meadow Oaks Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117
Meadow Oaks Haltom

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FANTASTIC Family Home For Lease with HUGE YARD and newly RENOVATED! Located conveniently in the heart of residential Haltom City in a great neighbor within Birdville ISD! Also immediately adjacent to a beautiful prayer garden maintained by a local church and adding to this home's privacy and appeal! Bring your family, bring your dogs, bring your chickens, this home has a wonderful place for them all! New Kitchen, New Floors, New Central AC units, New fixtures throughout, and this amazing home for lease come with a riding lawnmower to maintain your HYUUUGE private back yard! Contact agent for a showing TODAY, homes like this go QUICK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive have any available units?
3223 Meadow Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive have?
Some of 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Meadow Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3223 Meadow Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District