3223 Meadow Oaks Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FANTASTIC Family Home For Lease with HUGE YARD and newly RENOVATED! Located conveniently in the heart of residential Haltom City in a great neighbor within Birdville ISD! Also immediately adjacent to a beautiful prayer garden maintained by a local church and adding to this home's privacy and appeal! Bring your family, bring your dogs, bring your chickens, this home has a wonderful place for them all! New Kitchen, New Floors, New Central AC units, New fixtures throughout, and this amazing home for lease come with a riding lawnmower to maintain your HYUUUGE private back yard! Contact agent for a showing TODAY, homes like this go QUICK!