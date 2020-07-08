2009 Higgins Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

Darling Home with beautifully refurbished hardwood floors. Super clean with lots of charm and character. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Rooms, and WB Fireplace. Kitchen comes with refrigerator. Large covered back patio and huge backyard with storage shed; great for family outdoor fun and back yard BBQs. Single car garage and separate front carport. Great neighborhood conveniently located just minutes away from Downtown Ft. Worth. Quick access to 121, I-35, 820 and lots of shopping. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all measurements. Applicant must use attached NHC docs to apply.