2009 Higgins Lane
2009 Higgins Lane

2009 Higgins Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Higgins Lane, Haltom City, TX 76111

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Darling Home with beautifully refurbished hardwood floors. Super clean with lots of charm and character. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Rooms, and WB Fireplace. Kitchen comes with refrigerator. Large covered back patio and huge backyard with storage shed; great for family outdoor fun and back yard BBQs. Single car garage and separate front carport. Great neighborhood conveniently located just minutes away from Downtown Ft. Worth. Quick access to 121, I-35, 820 and lots of shopping. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all measurements. Applicant must use attached NHC docs to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Higgins Lane have any available units?
2009 Higgins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 2009 Higgins Lane have?
Some of 2009 Higgins Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Higgins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Higgins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Higgins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Higgins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 2009 Higgins Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Higgins Lane offers parking.
Does 2009 Higgins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Higgins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Higgins Lane have a pool?
No, 2009 Higgins Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Higgins Lane have accessible units?
No, 2009 Higgins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Higgins Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Higgins Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Higgins Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Higgins Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

