Haltom City, TX
2001 Moline Dr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:21 AM

2001 Moline Dr

2001 Moline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Moline Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2001 Moline Dr Available 09/15/19 Haltom City Texas Homes for Rent - Cute 2/1.5 on a corner lot. Kitchen living and dining open. House has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4270002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Moline Dr have any available units?
2001 Moline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 2001 Moline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Moline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Moline Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Moline Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 2001 Moline Dr offer parking?
No, 2001 Moline Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Moline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Moline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Moline Dr have a pool?
No, 2001 Moline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Moline Dr have accessible units?
No, 2001 Moline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Moline Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Moline Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Moline Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 Moline Dr has units with air conditioning.

