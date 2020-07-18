549 Cheyenne Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

SHOWINGS TO BEGIN ON THURSDAY!!!! Enjoy country living on 2 fenced acres with no restrictions! Relax on your quick commute only 10 minutes from Seguin and 30 minutes to New Braunfels. This custom modular home is only a year old and has multiple upgrades such as a sink in the mud room, 850' deck, gas stove, chicken coup, fireplace, Jacuzzi tub, and built in entertainment center. The 400 sq ft shop has electricity and theres a 2 vehicle carport to protect your vehicles. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer will stay in the home. Horses, goats, and chickens are allowed and there is enough space to park your tractors, boat, or Rv. This Beautiful property has endless possibilities!