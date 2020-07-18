All apartments in Guadalupe County
549 Cheyenne Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

549 Cheyenne Lane

549 Cheyenne Lane · (830) 214-5373
Location

549 Cheyenne Lane, Guadalupe County, TX 78638

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
SHOWINGS TO BEGIN ON THURSDAY!!!! Enjoy country living on 2 fenced acres with no restrictions! Relax on your quick commute only 10 minutes from Seguin and 30 minutes to New Braunfels. This custom modular home is only a year old and has multiple upgrades such as a sink in the mud room, 850' deck, gas stove, chicken coup, fireplace, Jacuzzi tub, and built in entertainment center. The 400 sq ft shop has electricity and theres a 2 vehicle carport to protect your vehicles. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer will stay in the home. Horses, goats, and chickens are allowed and there is enough space to park your tractors, boat, or Rv. This Beautiful property has endless possibilities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Cheyenne Lane have any available units?
549 Cheyenne Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 549 Cheyenne Lane have?
Some of 549 Cheyenne Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Cheyenne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
549 Cheyenne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Cheyenne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 549 Cheyenne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guadalupe County.
Does 549 Cheyenne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 549 Cheyenne Lane offers parking.
Does 549 Cheyenne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 Cheyenne Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Cheyenne Lane have a pool?
No, 549 Cheyenne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 549 Cheyenne Lane have accessible units?
No, 549 Cheyenne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Cheyenne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 Cheyenne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Cheyenne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 Cheyenne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
