Guadalupe County, TX
1513 Long Creek Boulevard
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:01 PM

1513 Long Creek Boulevard

1513 Long Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Long Creek Boulevard, Guadalupe County, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Lake McQueeney Waterfront Home in the Bandit Golf Course. Captivating views of Bandit Bay, Golf Course & Lake McQueeney all around in this 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. 2901 SqFt. Features Granite Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel appliances, and Custom White Cabinets. Dining Room. Fireplace in Great Room. Master Bed down, with luxurious Bath. Gameroom upstairs along with secondary bedrooms. Elevator. W/D connections 1 up & 1 down. Multi Patio & Balconies for entertaining. Boathouse & electric lift. Pets negotiable. Size and weight limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Long Creek Boulevard have any available units?
1513 Long Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Guadalupe County, TX.
What amenities does 1513 Long Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 1513 Long Creek Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Long Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Long Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Long Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Long Creek Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Long Creek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Long Creek Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1513 Long Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Long Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Long Creek Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1513 Long Creek Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Long Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1513 Long Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Long Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Long Creek Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Long Creek Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Long Creek Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
