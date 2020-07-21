1513 Long Creek Boulevard

Amenities

Lake McQueeney Waterfront Home in the Bandit Golf Course. Captivating views of Bandit Bay, Golf Course & Lake McQueeney all around in this 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. 2901 SqFt. Features Granite Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel appliances, and Custom White Cabinets. Dining Room. Fireplace in Great Room. Master Bed down, with luxurious Bath. Gameroom upstairs along with secondary bedrooms. Elevator. W/D connections 1 up & 1 down. Multi Patio & Balconies for entertaining. Boathouse & electric lift. Pets negotiable. Size and weight limited.